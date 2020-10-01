DEA dismantles illegal operation in W.Va.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Drug Enforcement Administration says it has disrupted an illegal steroid manufacturing and distribution facility.

Officials say it was operating out of a private residence in Huntington along McCoy Road.

WSAZ had a crew at the scene.

DEA Special agents and law enforcement found a fully-operational clandestine laboratory used to manufacture illegal steroids for distribution throughout the country.

Investigators executed a federal search warrant on Tuesday morning where they found quantities of raw chemicals and thousands of vials believed to be steroids. They will be cataloged sent off for a laboratory analysis and identification.

“What we uncovered in Huntington is a very sophisticated drug manufacturing and distribution operation, involving large quantities of dangerous substances and no regard for public safety,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, head of DEA’s Louisville Division. “Nobody wants to live next to a clandestine drug lab.”

United States Attorney Mike Stuart said, “West Virginia welcomes companies to bring good jobs and manufacturing operations to West Virginia, but not illegal drug manufacturing. Too many young people are ruining their lives and damaging their bodies from steroid abuse. This is a very serious matter. I commend the excellent work of the DEA and all our law enforcement partners that assisted in this matter.”

The DEA worked with United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Huntington Police Department, Parkersburg Police Department, West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

The incident is under investigation.

