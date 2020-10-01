Advertisement

Deputies asking for help with hit-and-run investigation

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for information on a hit-and-run.

It happened around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday at WV Rt. 62 near the Camelot Village Mobile Home Park.

Deputies and West Virginia State Police responded to a cyclist struck by a vehicle.

Investigators say the cyclist was taken to the hospital. There’s no word on their injuries.

The sheriff’s department says the vehicle that hit the cyclist was traveling towards Buffalo before law enforcement got on scene.

According to Putnam County deputies, witnesses say the vehicle was a black Ford Explorer or Escape. The vehicle will have front end damage and a missing passenger side mirror.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department’s Sgt. Chad Weaver at (304) 586-0256 ext. 2254, email him at cweaver@putnamwv.org, or contact Cpl. Justin Morgan with the West Virginia State Police at 304-586-2000.

