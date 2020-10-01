Deputy involved in shooting

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a shooting.

It happened Thursday morning.

Deputies say the suspect involved is dead.

Investigators say the deputy who was shot is in the hospital.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and West Virginia State Police are investigating.

No other information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.