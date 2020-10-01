Advertisement

Deputy involved in shooting

It happened Thursday morning.
It happened Thursday morning.(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was involved in a shooting.

Deputies say the suspect involved is dead.

Investigators say the deputy who was shot is in the hospital.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and West Virginia State Police are investigating.

No other information has been released.

