Halloween guidance released for Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released guidance on handling Halloween for 2020.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released guidance on handling Halloween for 2020.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released guidance on handling Halloween for 2020.

According to health department officials, trick-or-treating is recommended in a safe way. If it’s permitted in your community, you’re asked to place individually wrapped candy outside on your porch, driveway, or table. You should also keep a social distance of at least six feet from anyone who’s not within your household.

You should also always wear a face covering. The guidance says Halloween masks do not count as a face covering.

Always trick-or-treat in family groups and do not congregate in large groups.

The guidance also suggests safer alternatives like just decorating your own home, having a virtual Halloween costume contest, or do a drive-by costume or car decorating contest with judges who are social distancing.

The health department says you should avoid high-risk activities such as traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treat events with large groups in parking lots, costume parties, haunted houses, hayrides or tractor rides, travelling to fall festivals in neighboring towns and any event with large crowds.

For more information on Halloween guidance for Kentuckians, click here.

