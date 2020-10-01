Hello October sun!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Octoberfest of Sun ahead

As we flip the calendar from September one phrase I like to use to describe those golden sunned days of the 10th month of the year is “Octoberfest of sun”. Playing off the German festival of the same name, this festival is known not for beer and metts but for blue skies and nice breezes.

And the start of October will not disappoint as a generally dry and sunshiny pattern will arrive for the first 3 and a half days of the month. The only brief risk of rain in the Thursday through Sunday noon period will come Thursday night when a gusty shower may dance through the region across far Northern Kentucky, Southern Ohio and Central WV.

Temperature-wise a few notables come to mind; namely highs in the upper 60s Thursday will be trimmed back by 8 or even 10 degrees to 58 or 60 on Friday. In addition Saturday will start with the chilliest air of the falls season so far as lows dip to 40 with 30s and frost across the high country thru Nicholas, Webster, Fayette and Raleigh Counties.

As to timing the late weekend rain, let’s just say it’s a flip of the coin we get any rain before sunset on Sunday before a general shower pattern arrives for Football night in America on NBC and lasts into a back to school and work Monday.

So hoist your favorite beverage as a toast to the start of a new month and here’s hoping for a long Oktoberfest of sun!

