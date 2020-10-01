Advertisement

H&M to close 250 stores in 2021

Sales dropped in September
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – H&M plans to close 250 stores next year.

The retail chain says the coronavirus pandemic played a role because more shoppers are buying online.

The cuts amount to 5% of the company’s stores.

CEO Helena Helmersson says H&M sales declined in September compared to last year, but she believes the worst is behind the company and it can come out stronger after the pandemic.

It wasn’t immediately clear which stores the chain was closing.

