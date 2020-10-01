Advertisement

Hotspots coming to Southeast Ohio

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted made the announcement during a press conference Thursday.
Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted made the announcement during a press conference Thursday.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - An investment made by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is bringing hotspots to Southeast Ohio.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted made the announcement during a press conference Thursday.

The foundation’s “I’m a Child of Appalachian Fund” has partnered with Facebook and T-Mobile to provide hotspots to libraries in Southeast Ohio.

The Lt. Governor says Facebook is providing these mobile hotspots for free to the libraries, along with six months of unlimited data usage on the T-Mobile Network.

The phone network will also provide an additional six months so these hotspots will have a full year of unlimited data for those at the library.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Studio 3

Le Bistro on Studio 3

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Chef Matthew Noah on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Virtual house dedication with Habitat for Humanity

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Dayna Carter on Studio 3.

Studio 3

National Coffee Day

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Brendan Fenn from Grindstone Coffeeology on Studio 3.

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus negotiations

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Studio 3

Solving your problems with tech solutions

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tech expert Steve Greenberg on Studio 3.

Latest News

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on SCOTUS

Updated: 42 minutes ago

Local

Increasing COVID-19 cases in Cabell County

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Health department officials say there has been high and increasing numbers of cases of the coronavirus between September 24 and September 30.

Studio 3

Functional fall home updates

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Home improvement and lifestyle expert, Kathryn Emery, on Studio 3.

Studio 3

West Carter golf invitational

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony says when the leaves are at peak color, this is a marvelous course to play!

Video

Holiday shopping for jewelry

Updated: 1 hour ago
Holiday shopping for jewelry