Hotspots coming to Southeast Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - An investment made by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio is bringing hotspots to Southeast Ohio.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted made the announcement during a press conference Thursday.

The foundation’s “I’m a Child of Appalachian Fund” has partnered with Facebook and T-Mobile to provide hotspots to libraries in Southeast Ohio.

The Lt. Governor says Facebook is providing these mobile hotspots for free to the libraries, along with six months of unlimited data usage on the T-Mobile Network.

The phone network will also provide an additional six months so these hotspots will have a full year of unlimited data for those at the library.

