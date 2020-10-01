Increasing COVID-19 cases in Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is alerting the public about an increase in new cases in COVID-19.

Health department officials say there has been high and increasing numbers of cases of the coronavirus between September 24 and September 30.

The seven-day rolling average has went up from 11 to over 16 daily cases per 100,000. That’s according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 dashboard.

The health department says these cases are primarily related to community spread. They are not believed to be associated with any one institution, outbreak or event.

High case counts decrease the effectiveness of case investigation and contact tracing when it comes to controlling the spread of the virus, according to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. High infection rates also make it harder for agencies and businesses to provide services.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is telling citizens to strengthen their work to protect themselves and each other.

The health department is asking citizens to review their own circumstances and the suggested ways listed to reduce the spread of the coronavirus:

• Each person should consider their available lifestyle options that reduce potential contact and exposure to the virus, including increasing the use of pickup, takeout, or delivery services and decreasing in-person visits.

• Persons at high risk for severe or complicated COVID-19 disease should stay at home as much as possible.

• Each person should provide emotional support and encouragement to neighbors, friends, and family during these challenging times.

• Each person with the option to study or work remotely should consider doing so.

• Any meeting or gathering that can be, should be shared on a virtual platform rather than in-person.

• Each person should consider the risk to their family members in decisions about gathering, even for family events.

• Each person with symptoms of, or who has been in contact with a person ill with COVID-19 should be tested as advised by their health care provider or health department.

There is free coronavirus testing available at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.