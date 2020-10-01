Advertisement

Levy increase for public safety communication on Vinton County ballot

County officials say some communication equipment is nearly 20 years old.
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - This election, public safety funding is among the issues on the ballot in Vinton County.

Vinton County voters will be asked this November for a one-cent-per-hundred dollar valuation levy increase to help pay for upgrades for public safety communication.

“These levies usually run five years and technology updates every three months,” Vinton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ryan Cain said. “So five years, you start falling behind and the problem with that is when they make these products, they always give them a shelf life where they’re unrepairable.”

The levy would be a replacement and increase of one passed in 2015 that started to see the replacement of equipment that’s been in use since 2002, some of which is still in use.

“We were really riding that one out and that’s why this levy is so important because our firefighters are all volunteer, most of them are volunteer and they go out and mutually assist each other out there and if they lose communications with each other, it could create a dangerous situation,” Cain said.

He said the levy increase would help not just upgrade the equipment that’s aging, but ensure that the tools that are unrepairable if broken are regularly maintained.

“This levy passing is going to make it a lot more secure and safe for a lot more of our emergency services,” Cain said.

Early voting in Vinton County begins on Tuesday at the county’s board of elections. To see the other races and issues on the ballot in Vinton County click here.

