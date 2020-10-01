Advertisement

Man accused of sexual behavior with young teens facing 101 charges

Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PEDRO, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is facing 101 charges, accused of making sexual contact with two young teenage girls.

A mother told the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department in August that 38-year-old Larry Reed had inappropriately touched her daughter at his home in Pedro.

She also said her daughter’s friend said she’d been molested by Reed multiple times.

Investigators interviewed both girls, ages 15 and 14. One of the girls said she’d been inappropriately touched once. The other said she’d been inappropriately touched multiple times for four or five years.

Investigators say while they were interviewing Reed, he admitted to the accusations.

Reed faces 100 charges of first-degree rape of one girl and one count of third-degree sexual imposition of the other.

Reed’s been at the Lawrence County Jail since he was arrested Aug. 20 on $1 million bond. The grand jury filed additional charges Friday.

Reed worked as a school bus driver in Rock Hill.

The sheriff’s department says the allegations against Reed took place at his home and had nothing to do with him being a bus driver.

