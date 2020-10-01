Advertisement

Man injured in Charleston shooting

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Glenwood Ave.
The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on Glenwood Ave.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was injured in a shooting in Charleston early Thursday morning.

Crews at the scene told us the shooting happened in the 300 block of Glenwood Ave. just before 3.

A man was shot in the leg. He was found one block away from the shooting scene on Grant St. He was taken to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for updates.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

