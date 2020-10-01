Man injured in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was injured in a shooting in Charleston early Thursday morning.

Crews at the scene told us the shooting happened in the 300 block of Glenwood Ave. just before 3.

A man was shot in the leg. He was found one block away from the shooting scene on Grant St. He was taken to the hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. No suspect information has been released.

