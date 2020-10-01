Multiple patients taken to hospital after accident

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Multiple patients were taken to the hospital after a vehicle flipped on its stop, according to dispatchers.

It happened in the 400 block of High Street on the West Side just before noon on Thursday.

Kanawha County deputies say three or four people were transported. There’s no word on injuries.

The street was closed but is reopening, according to crews at the scene.

Kanawha County EMS and the West Side Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the accident.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.