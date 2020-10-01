Advertisement

One-on-one with Majority Leader McConnell

Sen. Mitch McConnell weighs in on the Supreme Court, coronavirus, Breonna Taylor, and Tuesday’s presidential debate
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., arrive for a news conference about the FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(Jacquelyn Martin | AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) sits down with Washington Bureau Reporter Kyle Midura. Over the course of a 12-minute interview they discuss the politics and process of seating a new Supreme Court Justice, stalled coronavirus relief negotiations, and the latest questions surrounding the case of Breonna Taylor.

This story will be updated with a full transcript.

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Judge Amy Coney Barrett and filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat

Sen. Mitch McConnell on Breonna Taylor, justice, and safety

Sen. Mitch McConnell on coronavirus relief negotiations

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for Huntington Council-At-Large

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:20 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate for Huntington Council-At-Large was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including goals and priorities for the city of Huntington, top two problems in the city and dealing with the issues of dilapidated housing.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 18

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:17 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 17

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

News

Decision 2020: Interviews with candidates for W.Va. House of Delegates, District 16

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Each candidate was asked the same three questions, provided by the League of Women Voters, on several topics including healthcare access, the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on West Virginia and criminal justice reform.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

Latest News

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:21 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 1:01 AM EDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:15 AM EDT
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

National

President Trump bans dealings with Chinese owners of TikTok, WeChat

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By TALI ARBEL
President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered an unspecified ban on “transactions” with the Chinese owners of the consumer apps TikTok and WeChat.