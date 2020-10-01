Advertisement

Over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths in Ohio

13 people have died in connection to COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
13 people have died in connection to COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio is reporting 1,327 new coronavirus cases as of October 1.

There have been 155,314 total reported cases in the state and 4,817 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

11 counties are Red or Level 3 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory system. Pike and Scioto County remain in the red as of Thursday. Lawrence, Gallia and Jackson are orange. Vinton and Meigs are yellow.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

