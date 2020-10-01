Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, road shut down in Sissonville

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 7000 block of Sissonville Drive near the Top Spot in Sissonville is shut down due to a accident.

According to Metro 911′s live page, a pedestrian was struck in the area.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

