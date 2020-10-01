Pedestrian struck, road shut down in Sissonville

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 7000 block of Sissonville Drive near the Top Spot in Sissonville is shut down due to a accident.

According to Metro 911′s live page, a pedestrian was struck in the area.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.

