Portsmouth murder suspect found
Anthony L. Louderback was arrested Thursday night.
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - man wanted in connection to a murder has been found, according to Portsmouth Police Department.
Police say he’s wanted for his involvement in the murder of Derick R. Holsinger.
Holsinger’s body was found inside an apartment on Wayne Avenue on September 5.
