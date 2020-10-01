Advertisement

Portsmouth murder suspect found

Anthony L. Louderback was arrested Thursday night.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - man wanted in connection to a murder has been found, according to Portsmouth Police Department.

Anthony L. Louderback was arrested Thursday night.

Police say he’s wanted for his involvement in the murder of Derick R. Holsinger.

Holsinger’s body was found inside an apartment on Wayne Avenue on September 5.

