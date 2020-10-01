Advertisement

Reds fall in 13 to Atlanta

Casper Youth Baseball
Casper Youth Baseball(KGWN)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) -ATLANTA (AP) - Freddie Freeman delivered a walk-off single in the 13th inning to complete Atlanta’s victory over Cincinnati in the opener of the NL Wild Card Series. It was the first time a major league postseason game had been scoreless through 11 innings. Braves starter Max Fried (freed) scattered six hits over seven innings, while Reds hurler Trevor Bauer struck out 12 and held the Braves to two hits over 7 2/3 frames.

