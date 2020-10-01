Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing W.Va man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a man missing from the Putnam/Cabell County line in West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Silver Alert has been issued Thursday evening for a man missing from near the Putnam/Cabell County line.

Richard Hensley, 66, left the Culloden area around noon Thursday and hasn’t been seen since, Metro 911 in Kanawha County reports.

Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said Hensley is a member of the Hurricane Fire Department.

Dispatchers say Hensley has white hair and beard, is about 5 feet 10 and weighs around 250 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray or navy shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

According to dispatchers, Hensley is driving a maroon and silver Ford F350 pickup truck with the West Virginia tag ILUVBBQ.

He is also possibly armed. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call their local 911 agency.

