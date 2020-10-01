South Point football game against Ironton canceled due to possible COVID-19

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The South Point Local School District said South Point High School’s football game against Ironton has been canceled Friday night due to possible COVID-19 cases on the South Point team.

Instead, Ironton City Schools says the Ironton Fighting Tigers will play Sycamore High School out of Cincinnati at Tanks Stadium. The game is scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday.

The South Point Local School District posted the following message on its Facebook page:

“We have several kids on the South Point team who displayed possible symptoms of the coronavirus in the last few days. Even though we are awaiting test results, we prefer to take the safe and cautions option of cancelling the game.”

School officials went on to say, “Our high school coach, high school principal, athletic director, and myself all agreed to use an abundance of caution rather than take any chances. We apologize to our student athletes and hope that the tests come back negative.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.