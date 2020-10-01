Advertisement

State sets all-time records on revenue for first quarter of the fiscal year

Governor Justice holds press conference on September Revenue numbers.
Governor Justice holds press conference on September Revenue numbers.(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has set two all-time records for the first quarter of year.

Governor Jim Justice made the announcement Thursday morning during a press conference on September revenue numbers.

According to the governor, the state has set records with the personal income tax and consumer sales tax for the first quarter of the fiscal year for 2021.

The Secretary of Revenue in West Virginia says the personal income tax collected $614 million and is about 45% of the state’s general revenue income.

The consumer sales tax collected $351 million and this provides roughly 30% of the state’s general revenue, according to the W.Va. Secretary of Revenue.

Governor Justice says September ended with a $10 million surplus. This puts the state at a $90.4 million surplus for the year. The governor says this is 12.8% above last year.

The general revenue cash flow is $297.8 million. This is an excess cash flow. Governor Justice says that’s the best it has been since 2009.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

DEA dismantles illegal operation in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say it was operating out of a private residence in Huntington.

Local

Four deaths related to COVID-19 in W.Va.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 1, 2020, there have been 567,801 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,024 total cases and 354 deaths.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Welcome To October

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
October is known for delightful weather. Tony headlines how the 10th month will get off to a glorious start.

Local

Deputies asking for help with hit-and-run investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened around 6:44 p.m. Wednesday at WV Rt. 62 near the Camelot Village Mobile Home Park.

Latest News

National

Trump business deductions: sketchy, normal or in-between?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG
A key question is whether those deductions reported by The New York Times were excessive and possibly illegal; they enabled Trump to avoid millions of dollars in taxes.

News

Beckley couple enjoys 70th anniversary parade

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Kanawha County ambulance workers home after month in La.

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

Man injured in Charleston shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
WSAZ Today

News

UPDATE | Man injured in Charleston shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Crews at the scene told us the shooting happened in the 300 block of Glenwood Ave. just before 3 a.m.

News

Man accused of sexual behavior with young teens facing 101 charges

Updated: 12 hours ago
Investigators say the suspect admitted to the accusations.