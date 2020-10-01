Advertisement

Suddenlink customers in Prestonsburg voice frustrations

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - When you work from home or are a college student taking an online course, your internet connection is important.

“Most of the chapter tests I’m doing in my four classes have 30 minute-timed tests. There are times where I’m spending 15 minutes trying to figure out what’s wrong with my internet,” said Hayley Slone, a Suddenlink customer.

Slone works a full-time job and is a college student. She’s relied on Suddenlink to keep her connected with reliable service for five years.

“We’re paying for a service that sometimes doesn’t work. I expect outages for service updates or line work, but when it’s just randomly dropping it’s frustrating that you aren’t getting your full worth out of service,” Slone said.

Slone isn’t alone facing the battle of intermittent service. It’s also one the city of Prestonsburg faces.

“Right now with the NTI learning going and more people having to work from home, it’s even more important to have reliable internet,” Mayor Les Stapleton said.

City leaders have been negotiating a new franchise agreement with Suddenlink since 2017, trying to hold the company more accountable for quality service.

“I’m constantly working on Suddenlink," the mayor said. "It’s probably one of our biggest issues because it has caused problems with economic development.”

The franchise agreement is necessary to help continue economic growth and development for Prestonsburg.

“I was recruiting a business into town and they needed guaranteed service. Although the quantity of gigabytes was there, they started hearing about the issues others were facing,” Stapleton said." They said we can’t afford to be down for one or two days on a regular basis."

WSAZ took the concerns of residents straight to Suddenlink.

A spokesperson of the parent company, Altice USA in a statement said, “Suddenlink is dedicated to providing the best connectivity experience possible to the City of Prestonsburg and we are looking forward to continuing to provide the city and our customers with reliable service and support. We are currently looking into the issues that have been brought to our attention and we will be reaching out directly to the customers to ensure their satisfaction.”

The mayor is planning a second meeting for residents to voice their concerns in front of Suddenlink representatives. The date of the meeting is expected to be announced Monday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Wayne County Schools to continue blended learning approach for next 6 weeks

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dec. 2 starts the next grading period, so school officials will meet again in mid-November to talk about the possibility of five days in school.

Local

Pedestrian struck, road shut down in Sissonville

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There is no word on when the road will reopen.

Local

Silver Alert issued for missing W.Va man

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Richard Hensley, 66, left the Culloden area around noon Thursday and hasn’t been seen since.

Local

Portsmouth murder suspect found

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Anthony L. Louderback was arrested Thursday night.

Latest News

Local

Area utility companies discuss non-payment policies during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
We checked in with utility companies in the Tri-State about how they’re working with customers struggling to pay their bills.

Local

Levy increase for public safety communication on Vinton County ballot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
County officials say some communication equipment is nearly 20 years old.

Video

Botox with Living Well

Updated: 3 hours ago
Botox with Living Well

News

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the presidential debate

Updated: 3 hours ago

Video

National Manufacturing Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
National Manufacturing Day

Video

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with King's Daughters

Updated: 3 hours ago
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with King's Daughters