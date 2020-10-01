Advertisement

U.S. Department of Commerce invests $2.6 million for water infrastructure improvements in Kenova

Funding is headed to Kenova to upgrade water system.
Funding is headed to Kenova to upgrade water system.(AP images)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- More than $2.5 million is coming to the city of Kenova to help spur economic development.

Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $2.6 million grant to the city of Kenova to make water infrastructure improvements. The EDA grant will be matched with $966,000 in local funds.

Those improvements include upgrading water systems and fire flows for local commercial businesses.

According to the Trump Administration, it is expected to create 39 jobs, save 474 jobs, and generate $4.25 million in private investment.

“The multiplier effect this funding is going to bring to Kenova and the surrounding communities is off the charts,” said West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. “I could not be happier with the EDA’s continued investment in our state.”

The project is funded under the Assistance to Coal Communities (ACC) program, through which EDA will award funds on a competitive basis to assist communities severely impacted by the declining use of coal through activities and programs that support economic diversification, job creation, capital investment, workforce development, and re-employment opportunities.

