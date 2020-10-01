Advertisement

West Carter golf invitational

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

During the pandemic, we have watched as school sporting events have been canceled or delayed.

The list for football games alone seems to grow every week, but through it all, one sport is actually thriving on the rules of social distancing.

Tony Cavalier spent part of his vacation on the links where he ran into some determined golfers.

The West Carter Invitational all leads up to the state finals at the Bowling Green Country Club.

Tony Cavalier says Hidden Cove is a popular stop on the Kentucky Golf Tour, and has been rated in the top ten public courses in the bluegrass for almost 20 years.

Tony adds when the leaves are at peak color, this is a marvelous course to play!

