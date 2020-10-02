Advertisement

16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

New cases have been confirmed in Boyd County.(AP images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Sixteen new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management made that announcement Friday, saying the cases involve six men and 10 women.

The age range is from 24 to 100 years old, and two of those affected are in hospital isolation.

Since the pandemic started in early spring, there have been 524 total positive cases, 388 of which have recovered.

No new deaths are reported, but there have been 11 overall in the county.

