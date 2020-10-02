Advertisement

6 asked to quarantine after COVID-19 case at Highlawn Elementary School

Four students and two staff members at Highlawn Elementary School have been asked to quarantine after another employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Four students and two staff members at Highlawn Elementary School have been asked to quarantine after another employee tested positive for COVID-19.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Four students and two staff members at Highlawn Elementary School have been asked to quarantine after another employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Cabell County Schools made that announcement Friday, saying a pre-K classroom is closed after the positive COVID-19 case.

School officials say the affected employee last worked on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Contact tracing remains underway.

Highlawn Elementary remains open on a blended learning schedule.

