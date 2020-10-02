82-year-old dies in connection to COVID-19 in Kanawha Co.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One additional person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, an 82-year-old female passed away. 81 Kanawha Countians have died.

There are 2,915 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

Officials say there are 992 active cases.

67 people recovered since Thursday, bringing the total of recoveries to 1,842.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.