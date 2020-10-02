Advertisement

Bridge day goes virtual

Bridge day 2019
Bridge day 2019(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW RIVER GORGE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The largest single-day festival in West Virginia and one of the largest extreme sports events in the world will not be held in person this year.

Bridge Day will be virtual, according to the Bridge Day Commission.

It will take place on October 17 on Facebook between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Although we are disappointed that we can’t hold Bridge Day in-person this year, we are excited to be able to celebrate Bridge Day in a unique way while staying safe during this time,” said Bridge Day Commission Chair Becky Sullivan. “We know that this festival is deeply cherished throughout the state, and we hope supporters of the festival will join us from home this year and share their favorite Bridge Day memories via social media.”

This Bridge Day will have videos premiering on Bridge Day’s Facebook page. They will include interviews with some of those who work hard to make the day happen, historical facts and more.

Commissioners say there will be opportunities for people to interact on social media for prizes. There will also be a virtual raffle. Proceeds will go towards Bridge Day 2021.

Traditional Bridge day is usually held on the third Saturday in October on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County. This is the only day each year that thousands of spectators can walk across the bridge and watch as BASE jumpers get a chance to fly 876 feet into the Gorge below and rappellers ascent and descend from the catwalk.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Vehicle into pole closes part of road

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened in the 6500 block around 2 Friday afternoon.

Studio 3

Tony’s fall color report

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Finding the best mask for you

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Dr. Bob Arnot on Studio 3.

Studio 3

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Holzer Health System

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
You can call Holzer Health System to schedule your mammogram today.

Latest News

Studio 3

Free classes with WV CEOS Virtual Conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
One class includes the history of the Star Spangled Banner.

Studio 3

4 Got N Tymes Greenhouse

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Owner Dawn Sexton on Studio 3.

Video

Tony's fall color report

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tony's fall color report

Video

Finding the best mask for you

Updated: 1 hours ago
Finding the best mask for you

Video

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Holzer Health Center

Updated: 1 hours ago
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Holzer Health Center

Video

Free classes with WV CEOS Virtual Conference

Updated: 1 hours ago
Free classes with WV CEOS Virtual Conference