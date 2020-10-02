Bridge day goes virtual

NEW RIVER GORGE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The largest single-day festival in West Virginia and one of the largest extreme sports events in the world will not be held in person this year.

Bridge Day will be virtual, according to the Bridge Day Commission.

It will take place on October 17 on Facebook between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“Although we are disappointed that we can’t hold Bridge Day in-person this year, we are excited to be able to celebrate Bridge Day in a unique way while staying safe during this time,” said Bridge Day Commission Chair Becky Sullivan. “We know that this festival is deeply cherished throughout the state, and we hope supporters of the festival will join us from home this year and share their favorite Bridge Day memories via social media.”

This Bridge Day will have videos premiering on Bridge Day’s Facebook page. They will include interviews with some of those who work hard to make the day happen, historical facts and more.

Commissioners say there will be opportunities for people to interact on social media for prizes. There will also be a virtual raffle. Proceeds will go towards Bridge Day 2021.

Traditional Bridge day is usually held on the third Saturday in October on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County. This is the only day each year that thousands of spectators can walk across the bridge and watch as BASE jumpers get a chance to fly 876 feet into the Gorge below and rappellers ascent and descend from the catwalk.

