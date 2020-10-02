Advertisement

COVID-19 related death in W.Va.

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One West Virginian has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 2, 2020, there have been 576,026 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,307 total cases and 355 deaths.

The death is of an 89-year old male from Marion County.

There are 4,153 active cases.

11,799 people have recovered.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (91), Berkeley (1,064), Boone (246), Braxton (13), Brooke (117), Cabell (876), Calhoun (27), Clay (37), Doddridge (32), Fayette (651), Gilmer (48), Grant (163), Greenbrier (130), Hampshire (109), Hancock (151), Hardy (92), Harrison (423), Jackson (284), Jefferson (444), Kanawha (2,813), Lewis (40), Lincoln (182), Logan (632), Marion (297), Marshall (183), Mason (146), McDowell (91), Mercer (432), Mineral (175), Mingo (395), Monongalia (2,072), Monroe (151), Morgan (60), Nicholas (115), Ohio (378), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (18), Pocahontas (60), Preston (161), Putnam (612), Raleigh (546), Randolph (265), Ritchie (13), Roane (55), Summers (59), Taylor (150), Tucker (39), Tyler (16), Upshur (97), Wayne (414), Webster (8), Wetzel (62), Wirt (12), Wood (380), Wyoming (127).

