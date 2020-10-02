Advertisement

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments say there have been eight new positive coronavirus cases.

There have been 575 since the beginning of the outbreak.

The health departments say there are 91 active cases.

Four more people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 475.

Scioto County remains on a Level 3 or Red on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

