Fall weekend forecast

October weekend weather looks “overall” good
High school football weather looks chilly!
High school football weather looks chilly!(WCJB)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Friday night chill for football

The first weekend of October is upon us and right on cue the temperature is taking a sharp downward turn. Gone are the 80s of early week. In their place nights in the 40s (even 30s across the high country) and days in the 60s will remind us of the season of pumpkins, apple butter and of course football.

Friday morning will dawn under a fair sky with readings in the mid 40s, par for the season of frosts that lay ahead. By day the sunshine will fight a battle with a sea of patchy afternoon clouds so it will be nip and tuck as to whether the temperature hits 60 by day’s end. Either way 59 or 60, with the setting sun an autumn chill will set in for high school football games. Under clear skies with a north breeze 4th quarter temperatures may sneak into the upper 40s by the final whistle. So band concession boosters be prepared for a run on hot chocolate as games wind into the 2nd hall.

Saturday morning will dawn under crystal blue skies with readings in the frosty 30s up high but low 40s along rivers. By afternoon warming sun will propel highs back into the 60s.

Sunday is the tricky day with clouds gather while the air warms. While a daytime shower is possible, the most likely period for rain will come Sunday night through noon on Monday.

