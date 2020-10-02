Finding the best mask for you
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
The CDC Director recently discussed that a face mask may provide a higher level of protection against COVID-19 than a vaccine, but many masks offer different levels of protection. They also offer different levels of ‘wearability.'
Dr. Bob Arnot goes over what you should consider when picking a face mask.
Click here to visit Airqueen.com.
Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.