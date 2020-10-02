Advertisement

Football teams in Putnam County play for first time in over a month

By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time since late August, football teams in Putnam County will take the field.

After four weeks of either being orange of red on the West Virginia Department of Education color-coded metrics map, sports teams in Putnam County schools were able to compete again.

Winfield’s football team will be playing their first game of the season Friday night. The Generals were originally scheduled to play Herbert Hoover the first week of the season, but that game was cancelled without a replacement.

The Generals will host Fairmont Senior, a team that eliminated Winfield from the playoffs last season.

“We think our strength is defensively," Winfield head coach Craig Snyder said. "We think we’re going to be pretty good defensively. Offensively, I hope we’re going to be good. I know there will be things we’ll have to adjust to. But it’s a big unknown, absolutely, and they’ve played three games. That’s a big advantage. Having played no games, not having played 48 minutes of football. That’s my biggest concern.”

Poca and Hurricane are also playing their first home games of the season.

WSAZ will have scores and highlights from Putnam County and throughout the Tri-State.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kentucky election deadlines approaching

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Kentucky’s early voting begins Oct. 13, but there are some deadlines to be aware to secure your vote is counted.

News

Neighborhood on edge after second shooting in Charleston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Gunshots have rung out two mornings in a row near the intersection of Glenwood Avenue and Main Street on Charleston's West Side.

Local

6 asked to quarantine after COVID-19 case at Highlawn Elementary School

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
School officials say the affected employee last worked on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Contact tracing remains underway.

Local

82-year-old dies in connection to COVID-19 in Kanawha Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There are 2,915 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County.

Latest News

Local

16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The age range is from 24 to 100 years old, and two of those affected are in hospital isolation.

Local

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The health departments say there are 91 active cases.

Local

High school postpones extracurricular activities due to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
All events scheduled for Friday into this weekend will either be cancelled or postponed.

Local

Three additional cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say there are 11 active cases in Meigs County as of Friday.

Local

Man sentenced to ten years in prison in deadly shooting

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Kanawha County Judge Tod Kaufman, Jeffrey Wentz was sentenced to ten years with credit for time served.

Local

UPDATE | Two taken to hospital after vehicle hits pole

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened in the 6500 block around 2 Friday afternoon.