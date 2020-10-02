Football teams in Putnam County play for first time in over a month

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the first time since late August, football teams in Putnam County will take the field.

After four weeks of either being orange of red on the West Virginia Department of Education color-coded metrics map, sports teams in Putnam County schools were able to compete again.

Winfield’s football team will be playing their first game of the season Friday night. The Generals were originally scheduled to play Herbert Hoover the first week of the season, but that game was cancelled without a replacement.

The Generals will host Fairmont Senior, a team that eliminated Winfield from the playoffs last season.

“We think our strength is defensively," Winfield head coach Craig Snyder said. "We think we’re going to be pretty good defensively. Offensively, I hope we’re going to be good. I know there will be things we’ll have to adjust to. But it’s a big unknown, absolutely, and they’ve played three games. That’s a big advantage. Having played no games, not having played 48 minutes of football. That’s my biggest concern.”

Poca and Hurricane are also playing their first home games of the season.

WSAZ will have scores and highlights from Putnam County and throughout the Tri-State.

