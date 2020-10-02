Governor to ask WVSSAC to come up with rule for those who abuse COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is going to ask for a rule to penalize those who abuse COVID-19 testing to manipulate results.

The governor made the announcement during a press conference Friday morning.

Governor Justice says he is going to ask Bernie Dolan with the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to issue some type of ruling that penalizes those who have abused the rules and had multiple COVID-19 tests trying to manipulate the rules.

This is a developing story.

