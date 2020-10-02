Advertisement

Governor to ask WVSSAC to come up with rule for those who abuse COVID-19 testing

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice holds press conference(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is going to ask for a rule to penalize those who abuse COVID-19 testing to manipulate results.

The governor made the announcement during a press conference Friday morning.

Governor Justice says he is going to ask Bernie Dolan with the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to issue some type of ruling that penalizes those who have abused the rules and had multiple COVID-19 tests trying to manipulate the rules.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

School district suspends use of gaiters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to school officials, they will no longer be allowed starting Monday, October 5.

Video

Drive-thru carnival at library

Updated: 2 hours ago
Library celebrates grand opening with drive-thru carnival

News

One injured in Charleston shooting; police looking for suspect vehicle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Charleston Police are on scene of a reported shooting Friday morning.

Studio 3

What will Halloween look like this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
You can celebrate Halloween creatively and safely this year with these fun ideas.

Latest News

Studio 3

Holiday shopping for jewelry

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Lifestyle and Jewelry Expert Albany Irvin on Studio 3.

Local

Kanawha County changes to gold on color-coded map

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Kanawha County has changed from orange to gold on the County Alert System Map with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Studio 3

Local author Tina Potter on Studio 3

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tina Potter talks 'Survival Ember' on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Hatcher’s Greenhouse fall display

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Debbie Hatcher on Studio 3.

Local

COVID-19 related death in W.Va.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., October 2, 2020, there have been 576,026 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 16,307 total cases and 355 deaths.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Sunshine Returns

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The first weekend of October is known for some nice weather. Tony Cavalier says this weekend will not disappoint!