Advertisement

High school postpones extracurricular activities due to COVID-19

There are two additional confirmed and one probable case of the coronavirus.
There are two additional confirmed and one probable case of the coronavirus.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Roane County Schools say they are cancelling extracurricular activities involving Roane County High School.

All events scheduled for Friday into this weekend will either be cancelled or postponed.

School officials say they have one positive cases of COVID-19 involving a student associated with the high school. They say they were informed Friday, so they dismissed students at Roane County High School early so they could sanitize buses before elementary and middle school runs. This also gave additional time for contact tracing and precautionary cleaning of the school using specialized equipment for coronavirus-related cleanings.

The school district says there is only one positive test result associated with the high school.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

16 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

Updated: moments ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The age range is from 24 to 100 years old, and two of those affected are in hospital isolation.

Local

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Scioto County

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The health departments say there are 91 active cases.

Local

Three additional cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officials say there are 11 active cases in Meigs County as of Friday.

Local

Man sentenced to ten years in prison in deadly shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to Kanawha County Judge Tod Kaufman, Jeffrey Wentz was sentenced to ten years with credit for time served.

Latest News

Local

UPDATE | Two taken to hospital after vehicle hits pole

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened in the 6500 block around 2 Friday afternoon.

Video

Rice pudding with The Olive Treersion

Updated: 1 hours ago
Rice pudding with The Olive Treersion

Local

Bridge day goes virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Bridge Day will be virtual, according to the Bridge Day Commission.

Studio 3

Tony’s fall color report

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Tony Cavalier on Studio 3.

Studio 3

Finding the best mask for you

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
Dr. Bob Arnot on Studio 3.

Studio 3

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Holzer Health System

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Josie Fletcher
You can call Holzer Health System to schedule your mammogram today.