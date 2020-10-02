High school postpones extracurricular activities due to COVID-19

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Roane County Schools say they are cancelling extracurricular activities involving Roane County High School.

All events scheduled for Friday into this weekend will either be cancelled or postponed.

School officials say they have one positive cases of COVID-19 involving a student associated with the high school. They say they were informed Friday, so they dismissed students at Roane County High School early so they could sanitize buses before elementary and middle school runs. This also gave additional time for contact tracing and precautionary cleaning of the school using specialized equipment for coronavirus-related cleanings.

The school district says there is only one positive test result associated with the high school.

This is a developing story.

