Holiday shopping for jewelry

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

This holiday shopping season is starting earlier than usual this year, and many are looking for gifts that hold a truly special meaning and convey emotions.

Jewelry is the perfect gift for many people on your shopping list, but picking out just the right jewelry for that special someone can be a stressful process.

That’s where Lifestyle and Jewelry Expert Albany Irvin comes in. She joined Sarah on Studio 3 to take viewers to ‘Jewel School.'

