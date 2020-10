KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County has changed from orange to gold on the County Alert System Map with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Kanawha County has been in orange four three days, but on Friday, the percent positivity rate dropped from 5.78 to 4.55.

To see what color your county is, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.