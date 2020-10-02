Advertisement

Kentucky election deadlines approaching

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5. Voters must request an absentee mail-in ballots by Friday, Oct. 9.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5. Voters must request an absentee mail-in ballots by Friday, Oct. 9.
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky’s early voting begins Oct. 13, but there are some deadlines to be aware to secure your vote is counted.

The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5, and then the mail-in ballots are due by Friday, Oct. 9.

“You can go to the online portal to request an absentee ballot or call your county clerk’s office,” said Martin County Clerk Susie Skyles.

Skyles stresses the importance of not waiting to register until the last day, as the process impacts a voter’s participation in the general election.

“This year there will be four locations open on election day,” Skyles said.

In the past, voters were assigned to a precinct based on their address to cast their ballot. This year, you will be able to visit any voter center in the county on election day.

To register to vote, click here.

