Man missing from Putnam County since Sept. 21

Ryan Young, 32, of Hurricane, hasn’t been seen since he left that day to work in New Martinsville, West Virginia, Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say.
Ryan Young, 32, of Hurricane, hasn't been seen since he left that day to work in New Martinsville, West Virginia, Putnam County Sheriff's deputies say.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding a man from Putnam County who’s been missing since Sept. 21.

Ryan Young, 32, of Hurricane, hasn’t been seen since he left that day to work in New Martinsville, West Virginia, Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies say.

His family tells investigators that the behavior is not like Young, whose cellphone was found in Huntington – the opposite direction of where he was headed.

Young is described as bald with blue-green eyes. He’s 5 feet 9 and weighs about 160 pounds. The last time he was seen, he was wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and a hat.

Deputies say Young left Hurricane in his 2013 white Ford Focus four-door hatchback with the West Virginia plate 54U657.

Anyone with information about Young is asked to call Detective Jenkins with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at 304-586-0256 or their local 911 agency.

