Man sentenced to ten years in prison in deadly shooting

According to Kanawha County Judge Tod Kaufman, Jeffrey Wentz was sentenced to ten years with credit for time served.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man will spend nearly a decade behind bars after a deadly shooting.

According to Kanawha County Judge Tod Kaufman, Jeffrey Wentz was sentenced to ten years with credit for time served.

Wentz was originally charged with first degree murder. During the trial, Judge Kaufman’s office says the jury found him guilty of voluntary manslaughter in October 2019.

The shooting happened in May 2019 in the Belle area. West Virginia State Police say Nelson Maynard Mitchell, 51, of Belle died.

