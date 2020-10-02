Advertisement

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Holzer Health System

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

At Holzer, we offer the full continuum of Cancer Care for Breast Cancer patients on one campus. From early detection, treatment, pharmacy services, perioperative services and reconstructive plastics, patients can be treated on one campus.

To schedule a mammogram, you can call 1-855-4HOLZER.

Holzer Health System is located at 170 Jackson Pike in Gallipolis, Ohio.

