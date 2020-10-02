Neighborhood on edge after second shooting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Residents on Glenwood Avenue on Charleston’s West Side are concerned after a second shooting in two days.

Charleston Police said detectives have not been able to connect the shootings that happened one block apart. Thursday morning’s shooting sent one man to the hospital in critical condition, and Friday morning’s shooting hit one man in the foot and left shell casings across the road.

“It’s very concerning because when I was growing up, every one of these houses in the summer and spring had beautiful homes," said Amy, a resident who wanted to use her first name only. "People took care of their lawns. It wasn’t like it is now. A lot has changed.”

Amy said she works as a caregiver in the area and walks down the same sidewalk every day where the shooting happened. She’s thankful no bullets went into homes where children were working on school work.

Other neighbors were concerned two violent incidents happened in an area where children normally play in the street. Demitrus Hale has lived on the street for 40 years and said unfamiliar people have started walking the streets early in the morning when she normally walks her dog.

“This is something that dearly needs to be addressed because this is going to have such an impact on our small little community,” Hale said. “As a grandmother of 19, I am very concerned about what is going on and around my neighborhood. And not only my grandchildren, but the other grandchildren, and the safety of our elderly as well.”

Hale said the community is normally very calm, but strangers have started causing trouble in the area during the past couple months, culminating with shootings on both Thursday and Friday morning. She wants the neighborhood to come together to crack down on the crime, in addition to more patrols by Charleston Police.

“Basically just try to increase the policing in the area,” Hale said. “I know they have other things that are strenuous in their profession as well, but this is, each month it is getting out of hand. And as someone who has witnessed a child’s death right in front of my eyes, and that’s been about 10 years ago, it’s getting more scary and scary every day. Especially for these children.”

