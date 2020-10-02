Police on scene of reported shots fired

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are on scene of reported shots fired Friday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers say there were reports of multiple gunshot sounds on Glenwood Avenue in Charleston.

It happened around 10:20 a.m.

Police are on scene, but they have not located a victim. Officials on the scene say over 20 shots were fired.

Some of the bullets went through a car.

