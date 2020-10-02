Reds scoreless in playoff exit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) -UNDATED (AP) - The Atlanta Braves have won a playoff series for the first time in almost two decades, sweeping the Cincinnati Reds 5-0.

Ian Anderson struck out nine in six innings and Ronald Acuña Jr. had three hits for the NL East champions, including a run-scoring double in the fifth. After winning Wednesday’s series opener 1-0 in 13 innings, Atlanta broke open Game 2 on two-run homers by Marcell Ozuna and Adam Duvall off Raisel Iglesias in the eighth.

The Braves snapped their record-tying string of losses in 10 consecutive postseason rounds. Atlanta hasn’t moved on in the playoffs since a 3-0 sweep in the 2001 NL Division Series against the Houston Astros, who are now in the American League.

The Reds first postseason team in history to score no runs in more than a one game series.

