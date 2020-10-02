Advertisement

School district suspends use of gaiters

Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Independent School District has suspended the use of gaiters on school grounds.

According to school officials, they will no longer be allowed starting Monday, October 5.

There is no evidence on the effectiveness of gaiters at this time, the school district says.

Any student that attends school with a neck gaiter will be given a standard disposable mask to be used during that school day.

If you want more information from the CDC on acceptable face coverings, click here.

