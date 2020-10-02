School district suspends use of gaiters

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Ashland Independent School District has suspended the use of gaiters on school grounds.

According to school officials, they will no longer be allowed starting Monday, October 5.

There is no evidence on the effectiveness of gaiters at this time, the school district says.

Any student that attends school with a neck gaiter will be given a standard disposable mask to be used during that school day.

