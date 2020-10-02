Three additional cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says there are three new cases of the coronavirus and one probable case.

Officials say there are 11 active cases in Meigs County as of Friday.

There have been 157 total cases since April.

Seven individuals have recovered from the virus. There have been 165 recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.