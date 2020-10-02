Vehicle into pole closes part of road

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of MacCorkle Avenue SW is shut down due to an accident.

It happened in the 6500 block around 2 Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers say a single vehicle crashed into a pole.

There’s no entrapment, but investigators say there are multiple injuries.

Kanawha County Ambulance, Jefferson Fire Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is on scene.

The westbound lanes in the 6500 block are closed at this time.

