Vehicle into pole closes part of road

Accident on MacCorkle Avenue SW
Accident on MacCorkle Avenue SW(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of MacCorkle Avenue SW is shut down due to an accident.

It happened in the 6500 block around 2 Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers say a single vehicle crashed into a pole.

There’s no entrapment, but investigators say there are multiple injuries.

Kanawha County Ambulance, Jefferson Fire Department and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is on scene.

WSAZ has a crew headed that way.

The westbound lanes in the 6500 block are closed at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

