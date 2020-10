POCA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell Midland gave Poca a rude welcome back to 2020 high school football as they pounded the Dots 62-20. The Knights improve to 3-0 on the year while Poca falls to 1-1. Here are the highlights from Week 6 of Football Friday Night.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.