Advertisement

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws during an NFL football training camp practice, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne)((AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool) (Source: Steven Senne))
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Arrowhead has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

“In consultation with infectious disease experts, both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA to evaluate multiple close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” an NFL statement reads. “All decisions will be made with the health and safety of players, team and gameday personnel as our primary consideration.”

The announcement comes shortly after ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Patriots starting QB Cam Newton tested positive for the virus and will miss the game against the Chiefs.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta’amu also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the New England Patriots, Newton is in self-quarantine after finding out of his positive test on Friday. Anyone in close contact with him all tested negative Saturday morning.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tomcats Tame Rams

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Ashland beats Raceland Friday night.

Sports

Cabell Midland Beats Poca

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Knights Run Over Poca

Sports

Johnson Central beats Clay County

Updated: 13 hours ago
Johnson Central beats Clay County Friday night.

Sports

Belfry Beats Floyd Central

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Belfry beats Floyd Central

Latest News

Sports

Gallia Academy and Portsmouth play OT game

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
OT is needed for Portsmouth & Gallia Academy

Sports

Wheelersburg beats Portsmouth West

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Wheelersburg beats Portsmouth West Friday night.

Sports

Tigers pull away from Cincinnati Sycamore

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Ironton finishes the regular season undefeated at 6-0

VOD Recordings

Clay County vs Johnson Central highlights

Updated: 13 hours ago
11 O'clock news

Sports

Boyd County wins over Fairview

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Boyd County blasts Fairview

VOD Recordings

Floyd Central vs Belfry highlights

Updated: 13 hours ago
11 O'clock news