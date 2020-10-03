Family loses home to fire in Sissonville

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A family has lost their home after it went up in flames Saturday morning.

Metro dispatch officials say it happened at the 2200 block of Wolf Pen Drive in Sissonville.

The call came in around 6:00 a.m. and dispatch says the home was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Sissonville Fire Department, KCA, and the Kanawha County Sheriff were on scene.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.

Everyone got out safely and there are no reported injuries.

Dispatch says the fire is out.

