First Warning Forecast | Feeling like fall this weekend

By Andy Chilian
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures will definitely feel like fall this weekend, though more like late October if not early November, especially in the mornings. Warmer temperatures will then be seen through much of next week. Rain chances will also be limited in the days ahead, with Sunday afternoon and evening providing the only opportunity.

Saturday morning starts with areas of fog in the river valleys and patchy frost in sheltered rural hollows and in the mountains. Temperatures start quite chilled in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Once any fog lifts by mid-morning, the remainder of the day will see sunshine, mixed with some clouds during the afternoon. High temperatures will be pleasant for the afternoon, rising to the mid 60s. The wind will be light and variable.

Saturday night will see an increase in cloud cover as low temperatures fall to the mid 40s.

On Sunday, expect a mix of clouds and sun. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, but by the afternoon and evening, a few showers move across the region as a cold front crosses. High temperatures will rise to the mid 60s.

On Monday, expect lots of cloud cover to start the day, followed by some clearing later on. Afternoon highs will rise to the low 60s.

Tuesday will be beautiful with plentiful sunshine and warmer afternoon temperatures rising to around 70 degrees.

Expect warm and breezy conditions on Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will rise to the mid 70s.

On Thursday and Friday, continue to expect sunny and dry conditions as highs reach the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

